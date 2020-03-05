You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy may raise Covid-19 support spending to 5b euros: deputy minister

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 2:58 PM

[ROME] Italy's government is likely to increase to five billion euros (S$7.72 billion) the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday.

"It is likely that the government will reach (five billion euros)", Ms Castelli said in an interview with daily Il Messaggero, adding that she thought it was "necessary to raise the bar as much as possible".

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has promised tax breaks and other measures for the affected sectors worth 3.6 billion euros. A government source told Reuters on Wednesday this may be raised to 4.5 billion euros or 0.25 per cent of GDP.

Ms Castelli added that Rome was considering asking for a temporary suspension of the European Stability and Growth Pact. REUTERS

Government & Economy

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

Australia toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

Singapore retail sales fall 5.3% in January due to drop in motor sales

S$1b expansion of Singapore's cycling path network to be brought forward

Virus looms as election issue for New Zealand's Ardern

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 03:14 PM
Technology

Microsoft asks staff in Seattle area, Silicon Valley to work from home

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft Corp on Wednesday joined the growing number of US companies asking employees to work from...

Mar 5, 2020 03:12 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best day in 2 months on Wall Street lead; NZ up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended over 1 per cent higher on Thursday as investors took heart from a surge on Wall...

Mar 5, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

High-powered electric motorcycles allowed from April 1

TO encourage the adoption of cleaner vehicles, higher-powered electric motorcycles with power ratings exceeding 10...

Mar 5, 2020 02:51 PM
Government & Economy

California declares state of emergency over coronavirus crisis

[LOS ANGELES] California declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as a cruise ship was...

Mar 5, 2020 02:30 PM
Consumer

Australia toilet paper truck catches fire sparking new tissue tizzy

[SYDNEY] A delivery truck carrying toilet paper has burst into flames in the Australian city of Brisbane, ratcheting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.