You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy PM extends virus measures across whole country

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 6:43 AM

nz_conte_100330.jpg
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday extended measures to tackle the new coronavirus across the whole country, telling people to "stay at home" and banning public gathering as well as Serie A football matches.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[ROME] Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday extended measures to tackle the new coronavirus across the whole country, telling people to "stay at home" and banning public gathering as well as Serie A football matches.

The unprecedented measures covering the entire Mediterranean nation of more than 60 million people came into force after Italy reported 97 more deaths that took its toll to 463.

An AFP count showed Italy with more than half of the 862 deaths reported outside China as of Monday night.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Mr Conte announced in a dramatic evening television address.

"The whole of Italy will become a protected zone," he said.

SEE ALSO

French culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

The measures extend a quarantine zone that Italy had imposed for its industrial northern heartland around the cities of Milan and Venice on Sunday.

The national restriction will run until April 3 and mean that schools and universities will all immediately close.

Travel in and out of the country as well as movement between cities will be restricted.

But it was not immediately clear how all these measures will be imposed.

Trains and numerous flights continued to operate into and out of Milan on Monday despite the earlier set of restrictions for its Lombardy region.

AFP

Government & Economy

French culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

UN warns of virus impact on swelling youth unemployment

IMF to test working from home in case virus strikes

Pay cuts may seem right, but don't overdo it

Frantic buying of Treasuries sees yield curve inside 1% for first time

Major Swedish fund fears rate cuts more than virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

French culture minister tests positive for coronavirus

[PARIS] French Culture Minister Franck Riester has contracted the novel coronavirus and is staying in his Paris home...

Mar 10, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UN warns of virus impact on swelling youth unemployment

[GENEVA] Measures to tackle the deadly coronavirus could take a particularly harsh toll on young people's access to...

Mar 10, 2020 06:50 AM
Banking & Finance

US regulators urge banks to aid borrowers hit by virus

[WASHINGTON] US banking regulators on Monday urged financial institutions to work with borrowers feeling the impact...

Mar 10, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

IMF to test working from home in case virus strikes

[WASHINGTON] All International Monetary Fund employees will work from home on Friday, the fund said Monday, to test...

Mar 10, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Brazil: Sao Paulo exchange plummets more than 12%

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's Sao Paulo exchange plummeted more than 12 per cent Monday as global markets recoiled from the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.