You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Italy sees second successive drop in virus deaths

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 1:14 PM

rk_italy-priest_240320.jpg
Italy reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month.
PHOTO: AFP

[ROME] Italy reported a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections from a coronavirus that has nevertheless claimed more than 6,000 lives in a month.

The Mediterranean country has now seen its daily fatalities come down from a world record 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday and 601 on Monday.

The number of new declared infections fell from 6,557 on Saturday to 4,789 on Monday.

The top medical officer for Milan's devastated Lombardy region appeared on television smiling for the first time in many weeks.

"We cannot declare victory just yet," Giulio Gallera said.

SEE ALSO

Qantas probed over allegedly using crisis to try to sink rival

"But there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Italy's National Health Institute (ISS) chief Silvio Brusaferro was more guarded.

"These are positive numbers but I do not have the courage to firmly state that there is a downward trend," the medical expert told reporters.

Germany announced on Monday that it had accepted the Italian government's request to care for some of the sick, with six patients to be transferred to hospitals in Dresden and Leipzig, in the eastern state of Saxony.

Italians will desperately hope that weeks of living under a lockdown in which even a jog in the park was eventually banned was the price worth paying for beating back the new disease.

Saturday's record toll was followed by a late-night address to the nation in which Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the additional closure of "non-essential" factories.

His government also banned travel to help a country that turned into the new epicentre of the pandemic last week get through a critical stretch in which restrictions are supposed to finally show results.

"Now more than ever, everyone's commitment is needed," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after Monday's figures came out.

Italy's toll now stands at 6,077 - more than that of China and third-placed Spain combined.

NERVES STARTING TO FRAY 

Italy has sacrificed its economy and liberties by closing and banning almost everything to halt the spread of a virus the government views as an existential threat.

The nation has rallied around its exhausted doctors and tried to deal with life under a state of emergency with humour and grace.

Entire city blocks have organised balcony parties with nightly DJs. There have been singalongs and synchronised rounds of applause.

But Italians' nerves were clearly starting to fray and the pushback on social media against the ever-changing rules and tightening regulations was getting strong.

Twitter posts went viral ridiculing mayors and regional chiefs who threatened to jail joggers and fine people for walking their dogs too far from their homes.

The government's new partial ban of seemingly random industries added to an air of confusion in the face of a disease Mr Conte has called Italy's biggest disaster since World War II.

Auto part makers were allowed to stay open but steel mills were shut. News stands could still operate but book stores could not.

DECISION TIME 

The reality is that Mr Conte's team is running out of things to close or ban.

Other nations are also watching the Italian numbers to see if Mr Conte's ban-everything tactics work.

Italy is on the frontline of a war against a disease being fought by means that currently restrict freedoms and devastate economies.

Some are starting to openly ask if this price is too high - even as the global death toll soars.

Officials pleaded with the nation of 60 million - people accustomed to celebrating life outdoors deep into the night - to sacrifice individual liberties for the common good for two weeks.

Serie A side Napoli on Monday delayed the resumption of training, while international wine fair Vinitaly - held annually in Verona - was further postponed until next year.

The initial restrictions placed on the northern epicentre of the pandemic around Milan expired on Sunday and the national measures are set to end on Wednesday.

Mr Conte indicated last week that he might need to extend the restrictions indefinitely.

His decision is expected within days.

"If everyone - and I stress everyone - respects our bans, we will emerge from this very difficult test first," Mr Conte said on Monday.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump considers reopening US economy over health experts’ objections

Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes

Bank of Thailand may cut policy rate again as virus risks mount

South Korea doubles rescue package to 100t won amid coronavirus woes

Hand-washing: a luxury millions of Yemenis can't afford

China's factories work 24/7 to build ventilators for Milan, New York

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 01:11 PM
Transport

Qantas probed over allegedly using crisis to try to sink rival

[SYDNEY] Australia's consumer watchdog said on Tuesday it was investigating Qantas for alleged anti-competitive...

Mar 24, 2020 12:41 PM
Consumer

Jewellers in India brace for lowest sales in 25 years on virus fears

[MUMBAI] India's jewellery sales are set to plunge to the lowest in a quarter of a century as a lockdown to combat...

Mar 24, 2020 12:30 PM
Consumer

Hormel, Maple Leaf pay worker bonuses to keep plants going

[CHICAGO] Food giants across North America are offering staff working at its meat plants more money as their already...

Mar 24, 2020 12:26 PM
Transport

Parking pain: Airlines, airports hunt for storage space as pandemic idles planes

[SYDNEY] As airlines idle thousands of aircraft for which there are no passengers, they are hitting an unprecedented...

Mar 24, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

Trump considers reopening US economy over health experts’ objections

[WASHINGTON] As the United States entered week two of trying to contain the spread of the coronavirus by shuttering...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.