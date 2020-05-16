Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

Get our introductory offer at only
[ROME] Italy's government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a major development as it moves to unwind one of the world's most rigid coronavirus lockdowns.
The government will allow free travel across the country from that same day....
