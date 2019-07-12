Italy's Benetton family sells 5% of Spanish tower group Cellnex to GIC, Abu Dhabi fund

Italy's Benetton family said on Thursday it had sold an indirect minority interest in Spanish tower group Cellnex to sovereign funds in Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

The Benettons sold 5 per cent of a vehicle called ConnecT which holds 29.9 per cent of Cellnex, with 2.5 per cent going to each fund.

The sale follows the exercise of a call option by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ADIA, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

Following the deal, Benetton's holding company Edizione remains ConnecT's largest shareholder with a 55 per cent stake, while ADIA and GIC each hold 22.5 per cent.

REUTERS