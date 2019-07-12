You are here

Italy's Benetton family sells 5% of Spanish tower group Cellnex to GIC, Abu Dhabi fund

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 8:11 AM

Italy's Benetton family said on Thursday it had sold an indirect minority interest in Spanish tower group Cellnex to sovereign funds in Abu Dhabi and Singapore.
[MILAN] Italy's Benetton family said on Thursday it had sold an indirect minority interest in Spanish tower group Cellnex to sovereign funds in Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

The Benettons sold 5 per cent of a vehicle called ConnecT which holds 29.9 per cent of Cellnex, with 2.5 per cent going to each fund.

The sale follows the exercise of a call option by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ADIA, and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC.

Following the deal, Benetton's holding company Edizione remains ConnecT's largest shareholder with a 55 per cent stake, while ADIA and GIC each hold 22.5 per cent.

