Italy's president asks former ECB chief Mario Draghi to form government

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 8:45 PM

[ROME] Italian President Sergio Mattarella asked former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Wednesday to form a government to tackle the twin coronavirus and economic crises battering the country.

Mr Draghi must now try and muster support in the fractured parliament, with some political parties reluctant to back an administration led by a technocrat.

Mr Mattarella's move came after talks aimed at salvaging Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's shattered coalition collapsed leaving him with two options - early elections or else a technocrat government to overcome the many challenges facing Italy.

The president said national elections during the coronavirus pandemic were unwise, and warned that a new administration had to take office immediately or the country risked missing out on more than US$243 billion from a European Union fund designed to help overcome the economic slump.

However, there was no guarantee that the highly respected Mr Draghi would be able to muster sufficient support, with the largest party in parliament, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, immediately ruling out its backing.

Mr Draghi is widely credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink of collapse in 2012, pledging to do "whatever it takes" to save the single European currency.

He has largely vanished from the public eye since his ECB term ended in October 2019, but his name emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks as political turmoil combined with the health and economic emergencies to form a perfect storm.

