Jakarta building collapses, several injured: TV

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 11:58 AM

[JAKARTA] A five-storey building in Jakarta partly collapsed Monday morning, injuring at least eight people with more trapped inside, local television stations reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed in the accident or was connected to deadly flooding in the capital region last week that left more than 60 people dead.

TV images showed about half the building, located on the massive city's western side, had caved in with concrete and other debris lying on the road.

Rescue officials carried the injured out on stretchers.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building is reportedly a mixed residential-commercial space with a convenience store on the ground floor and small rental units in the upper floors.

