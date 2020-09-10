You are here

Jakarta to reimpose partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:06 PM

Indonesia's capital Jakarta plans to re-impose a partial lockdown as early as Monday over fears that surging coronavirus cases could "collapse" its under-pressure hospitals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's capital Jakarta plans to re-impose a partial lockdown as early as Monday over fears that surging coronavirus cases could "collapse" its under-pressure hospitals, the sprawling city's governor said.

The megacity of some 30 million will see many office buildings and...

