Jakarta ups budget deficit to 5%, cuts taxes amid virus

INDONESIA cut corporate taxes and temporarily scrapped a budget deficit cap introduced after the Asian financial crisis to help shield the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

The government will allocate 405.1 trillion rupiah (S$35.3 billion) to fight the pandemic, pushing the budget deficit to 5.07 per cent of gross domestic product this year, President Joko Widodo said in a televised speech on Tuesday. The corporate tax rate will be lowered this year to 22 per cent from 25 per cent, he said.

The budget deficit cap of 3 per cent of GDP, introduced in 2003, will be relaxed immediately to allow the government to inject stimulus into the economy. The government will revert to the limit in 2023 under a decree signed on Tuesday, Mr Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, said.

The decree, known as perppu, "provides a foundation for the government, the banking and financial authorities to take extraordinary steps in ensuring public health, saving the national economy and financial system stability", Mr Jokowi said.

Indonesia, like many other countries, is confronting a crisis on two fronts, with a spike in Covid-19 virus cases stretching the nation's health system to near-breaking point and the financial fallout prompting a rapid deterioration in the economy. There are concerns of widespread job losses amid warnings from officials that the economy could grind to a halt and growth fall to zero if the pandemic lasts three to six more months.

"The stimulus must be directed more to the middle- and low-income households to sustain the economy and stop it from slipping deeper," said Enrico Tanuwidjaja, an economist at PT Bank UOB Indonesia. Given the fluidity of developments, the government must be ready to act as necessary, he said.

The cut in corporate tax rates and wider deficit follow two stimulus packages announced since late February. The government will expand its social assistance programmes to cover a total of 10 million families and loan repayment terms will be eased for small-business owners and low-income borrowers, the president said. BLOOMBERG