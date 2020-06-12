You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 10:59 PM

[TOKYO] Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday.

Smartphones with the app installed can detect each other...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new Covid-19 cases

Over 4,000 crew-change cases approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

Over 4,000 crew-change cases approved for seafarers during Covid-19 period: MPA

'Shameful' to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment jumps most since 2016 on gain in jobs

[NEW YORK] US consumer sentiment climbed in early June by the most since 2016 as more states began to reopen their...

Jun 12, 2020 10:46 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC upgrades Sembcorp Industries to 'neutral'

OCBC Credit Research on Friday upgraded the issuer profile of Sembcorp Industries (SCI) to “neutral”, on the back of...

Jun 12, 2020 10:38 PM
Transport

Hertz surges on plan to sell US$1b stock in bankruptcy

[NEW YORK] Hertz Global Holdings is asking a bankruptcy judge to let it take advantage of the quixotic surge in its...

Jun 12, 2020 10:19 PM
Government & Economy

Britain unveils plans to impose EU border checks in stages

[LONDON] Britain will introduce border checks with the European Union (EU) in stages from Jan 1, reversing an...

Jun 12, 2020 10:00 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing shuts markets after second day of new Covid-19 cases

[BEIJING] Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.