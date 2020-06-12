Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday.
Smartphones with the app installed can detect each other...
