Japan approves remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200508_EBOLA_4111765.jpg
The US go-ahead came after a major clinical trial showed that remdesivir - originally developed to treat Ebola - shortened the time to recovery in some patients by a third.
Tokyo

JAPAN on Thursday authorised the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, the government said, with an eye to approving another medication Avigan this month.

This makes Japan the second country to approve the drug after US regulators authorised it on Friday...

