Japan braces for double disaster of Covid outbreaks at flooding shelters

[TOKYO] Japan natural disaster evacuation plans need an overhaul as the country heads into its rainy season, experts warned, saying crowded conditions could spark coronavirus clusters that grow into another wave of infections.
The period of heavy precipitation, which typically triggers...
