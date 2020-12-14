You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan business sentiment improves as economy emerges from pandemic's hit: BOJ survey

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:31 AM

rk_shinjuku_141220.jpg
Japanese business sentiment improved for the second straight quarter in October-December, a key central bank survey showed on Monday, a welcome sign for the economy as it continued to emerge from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese business sentiment improved for the second straight quarter in October-December, a key central bank survey showed on Monday, a welcome sign for the economy as it continued to emerge from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

But companies slashed their capital expenditure plans for the year ending in March, as a recent resurgence of infections reinforce expectations any recovery in the world's third-largest economy will be fragile.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment improved to minus 10 in December from minus 27 in September, the Bank of Japan's closely watched "tankan" survey showed. It compared with a median market forecast for a reading of minus 15.

Big non-manufacturers' sentiment also recovered to minus 5 from minus 12 in September, roughly matching a Reuters poll of minus 6, the survey showed.

Big firms plan to cut their capital expenditure by 1.2 per cent in the current business year to March 2021, a sign slumping profits and uncertainties over the outlook were discouraging firms to ramp up spending.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It was a downgrade from their plan to raise capital spending by 1.4 per cent made in the September survey and compared with market forecasts for a 0.2 per cent cut in expenditure.

The data will be among key factors the BOJ will scrutinise at its two-day rate review ending on Friday. The central bank is set to hold off on expanding stimulus, but consider extending a range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains beyond their March deadlines.

After suffering its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, Japan's economy rebounded in July-September helped by improved exports and consumption. But many analysts expect a third wave of Covid-19 infections to keep any recovery modest.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Britain say Australia trade deal talks 'advancing well'

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered Covid-19 vaccine: source

Trump vows to reject defence bill passed by veto-proof majority

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power: report

US starts huge vaccine effort as Germany returns to partial lockdown

PM Lee to address nation on Singapore's Covid-19 situation on Monday

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 08:29 AM
Real Estate

UK's Rightmove forecasts 4% rise in house prices for 2021

[LONDON] British property website Rightmove forecast house price inflation would slow modestly to 4 per cent next...

Dec 14, 2020 08:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed...

Dec 14, 2020 08:11 AM
Life & Culture

British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89

[LONDON] John le Carre, the British writer best known for his Cold War espionage novels Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy...

Dec 14, 2020 07:39 AM
Consumer

Australia's shops see year-end spending boom as optimism returns

[SYDNEY] Australia's retailers are preparing for a late-December spending splurge that could fuel the kind of...

Dec 14, 2020 07:12 AM
Consumer

Crown Resorts faces class action over October share plunge

[BENGALURU] Law firm Maurice Blackburn has launched a second class action lawsuit against Crown Resorts, it said on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BN Group global marketing head denies hacking Novu Aesthetics' Instagram account

Yet another twist in Singapore's Loh cousins saga

UOL sells about 70% of Clavon's 640 units at average price of S$1,640 psf

Malaysia's Top Glove fired whistleblower before virus outbreak

Oil rises from the ashes as the big coronavirus recovery trade

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for