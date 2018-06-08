You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan confirms its economy shrank after two years of growth

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 8:49 AM

BP_JapEcon_080618_57.jpg
Japan's economy slid into negative territory for the first time in two years at the beginning of the year, official data showed Friday, confirming preliminary figures issued last month.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's economy slid into negative territory for the first time in two years at the beginning of the year, official data showed Friday, confirming preliminary figures issued last month.

The world's third-largest economy contracted by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the January-March period, unchanged from the preliminary figure, after growth of 0.1 per cent at the end of 2017, the Cabinet Office said.

Economists had expected the revised figure to come in slightly higher, down 0.1 per cent, still confirming the economy was in negative territory.

The contraction brings an end to a series of eight consecutive quarters of growth, a winning streak not seen since the heady days of the "miracle" boom of the 1980s when the Japanese economy ruled the world.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data is a blow for the vaunted "Abenomics" policies of Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, though analysts expect the economy to quickly recover, with improvements in the labour market and upbeat business confidence still intact.

AFP

Government & Economy

India rate hike upsets Modi's election year budget maths

Spending pinch, royal wedding give UK shops worst May in 12 years: BDO

Britain remains top European hub for tech investors: study

Trump attacks EU and Canada on trade amid backlash ahead of G-7 summit

US household wealth tops US$100t for first time

US weekly jobless claims drop as labour market picks up steam

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine to buy Sevan Marine's intellectual property in US$28m deal to end legal dispute

BT_20180608_WEEKEND8_3465163.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Weekend

Ultimate comeback kid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening