Japan considers fines to get bars to close early due to virus

Sat, Dec 26, 2020 - 11:31 AM

[TOKYO] Japan is considering adding teeth to voluntary restrictions on hours for bars and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic by fining establishments that don't comply with instructions to close early.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that unease is growing as the...

Hong Kong 'speedboat fugitives' to face trial next week in China

Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank

First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

CoronaVac efficacy at 50-90% in Brazilian trial: Sao Paulo official

Dec 26, 2020 11:09 AM
Hong Kong 'speedboat fugitives' to face trial next week in China

[BEIJING] Ten of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists arrested as they tried to flee the territory by speedboat to...

Dec 26, 2020 10:54 AM
Football: Man City cannot rely on Santa for goals, says Guardiola

[BENGALURU] Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has challenged his players to work collectively in a bid to...

Dec 26, 2020 10:25 AM
'You checked Tesla the most': Robinhood recaps from a volatile year

[NEW YORK] In 2020, wild fluctuations in the stock market caused by the pandemic turned millions of people into...

Dec 26, 2020 10:00 AM
Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine

[NEW YORK] A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna'...

Dec 26, 2020 09:39 AM
Investors rethink role of bonds, tech and ESG after chaotic year

[NEW YORK] This has been a year like no other.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for