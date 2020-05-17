Japan Covid-19 doctors lack fresh masks, hazard pay: union survey

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japanese hospital doctors on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic face tough working conditions, with many reusing masks and few getting hazard pay, a survey by a labour union showed.
The survey of about 170 doctors, conducted online from late April through May 6, found three-...
