You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan curbing export of key chipmaking material, South Korea says

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 10:41 AM

nz_japanexport_011081.jpg
Japan is delaying export approval of a material vital to South Korea's semiconductor manufacturing industry, South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement, as the trade fight between the neighboring countries shows no signs of abating.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Japan is delaying export approval of a material vital to South Korea's semiconductor manufacturing industry, South Korea's trade ministry said in a statement, as the trade fight between the neighboring countries shows no signs of abating.

The trade ministry issued a statement on Tuesday saying Japan has not approved the export of liquid hydrogen fluoride - a highly purified chemical used to refine chips in production - to South Korea even though 90 days have passed since a Japanese exporter submitted an application to do so.

The Japanese government has not approved a single export request after a 90-day window for review as it has repeatedly asked for additional documents from the exporters, the ministry said. Other materials that Japan has placed export restrictions on are being approved in a "highly restrictive manner," it said.

Japan's export curbs on three key materials crucial for manufacturing high-end chips and flexible display took effect on July 4. Although the 90-day deadline is not stipulated in Japanese law, it's a conventional period of time that Japan requires for export approvals, the ministry has said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Japan's hardly predictable export controls against Korea have increased uncertainties in supply chain and so substantively affected the operations of companies," the trade ministry's statement says. It is "discriminatory" that Japan only approves exports of the certain materials on a case-by-case basis.

Japan has so far approved for export partial amounts of fluorinated polyimide, photoresist, and hydrogen fluoride in gas form. South Korean tech giants such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix - dependent on the materials from Japan - are looking for alternative sources, but transitioning to non-Japanese sourced materials could take several months.

Investors and market watchers are raising concerns over the escalating trade spat that could disrupt the global tech supply chain.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

South Korean fighter jet conducts patrol flight over island disputed by Japan

Security ramped up as Hong Kong braces for China anniversary clashes

South Korea consumer prices fall for first time as export woes persist

Australian PM Morrison told Trump he was ready to assist with probe

Unleashed from Trump, Bolton says North Korea still seeks nukes

Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Mueller: NYTimes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly