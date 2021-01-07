Japan declares virus emergency for Tokyo amid record cases

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and adjacent areas, trying to stem Covid-19 infections that hit a daily record in the capital.
The declaration covers the capital and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes