Japan declares virus emergency for Tokyo amid record cases

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:21 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and adjacent areas, trying to stem Covid-19 infections that hit a daily record in the capital.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency Thursday for Tokyo and adjacent areas, trying to stem Covid-19 infections that hit a daily record in the capital.

The declaration covers the capital and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba...

