Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 10:13 AM

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of Covid-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks, local media reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of Covid-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks, local media reported on Monday.

The government will decide on the extension after a...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for