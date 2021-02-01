You are here

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: sources

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 10:13 AM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 1:25 PM

rk_japan_010221.jpg
Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of Covid-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks, local media reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency on Tuesday to fight the spread of Covid-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said on Monday.  

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday...

