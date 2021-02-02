 Japan extends virus emergency by a month for Tokyo, other cities, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Japan extends virus emergency by a month for Tokyo, other cities

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:00 PM

file7e6kkh3fo5zvlg2kmfy.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has extended a state of emergency covering Tokyo and other major metropolitan areas to March 7, seeking to control Covid-19 after infections hit record highs in January.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has extended a state of emergency covering Tokyo and other major metropolitan areas to March 7, seeking to control Covid-19 after infections hit record highs in January.

Mr Suga on Tuesday extended by a month the measure that was due to...

Government & Economy

