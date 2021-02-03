 Japan extends virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Japan extends virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S government approved a month-long extension of its coronavirus state of emergency on Tuesday, less than six months before the pandemic-postponed Olympic Games open in Tokyo.

"We have decided to extend the state of emergency until March 7th," Prime Minister Yoshihide...

