You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan eyes tighter virus steps as severe cases in Tokyo jump

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 3:23 PM

AK_jpcov_2411.jpg
As Japan returned to work Tuesday following a holiday weekend, regional and national authorities moved toward boosting restrictions designed to contain the spread of a coronavirus surge.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] As Japan returned to work Tuesday following a holiday weekend, regional and national authorities moved toward boosting restrictions designed to contain the spread of a coronavirus surge.

A campaign to spur domestic travel, which some have blamed for spreading infections, will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia opens up more borders in domestic travel boost, eyes vaccine

MAS launches grant to support green and sustainability-linked loans

Senior Chinese diplomat visits Japan amid regional tensions

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no immediate need to overhaul policy framework

India first priority for vaccine delivery: Serum Institute

China's e-yuan solves one stimulus problem

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 03:30 PM
Real Estate

Pair of adjoining shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Rd up for sale with S$35m guide price

AT least three shophouses along Bukit Pasoh Road have been put up for sale in the past week, as the stream of...

Nov 24, 2020 03:11 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

DBS on Tuesday said it is teaming up with JD Logistics (JDL) to provide supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based...

Nov 24, 2020 02:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin at US$100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin investors, which include top hedge funds and money managers, are betting the virtual currency...

Nov 24, 2020 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei ends up 2.5% as Biden gets transition help

[TOKYO] Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 2.50 per cent on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump dropped opposition...

Nov 24, 2020 02:06 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo governor says best case for Olympics is with venues full of spectators

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the best case scenario for the Summer Olympics next year is to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

Broker's take: Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech sectors to 'positive'

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Stocks to watch: Broadway Industrial, Top Glove, Sembmarine, Starburst

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for