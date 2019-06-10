You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan first quarter growth revised up to 0.6%

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 9:03 AM

BP_JapGDP_100619_79.jpg
Japan's economy grew slightly faster than initially thought in the first quarter of this year, due partly to better-than-expected corporate investment, official figures showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's economy grew slightly faster than initially thought in the first quarter of this year, due partly to better-than-expected corporate investment, official figures showed on Monday.

The world's third-biggest economy grew 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter, up from the preliminary figure of 0.5 per cent, the cabinet office said.

The latest data was being closely watched amid speculation Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government could postpone a planned sales tax hike for the third time if the data was very weak.

A report on Sunday however said Abe's government is now expected to hike the tax to 10 per cent from eight per cent in October, as scheduled, with the ruling party expecting a landslide victory in an upper house election planned next month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was the second successive expansion for the Japanese economy after growth of 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year and defied gloomy expectations by analysts who predicted a small decline at the start of 2019.

As in the preliminary data, net exports contributed strongly to the latest growth figures but only because the fall in imports outweighed a decline in exports, the cabinet office said.

Corporate investment was slightly stronger than estimated in the preliminary data, it said.

The latest indication of Japan's economic health comes amid uncertainty over the global economy, including US-led trade tensions, Brexit and other factors.

The world's top financial policymakers admitted Sunday that trade tensions had worsened and posed a risk for the global economy, after a G-20 meeting that laid bare differences between the United States and other nations.

Following 30 hours of wrangling in what one official described as a "tense" atmosphere, G-20 finance minister and central bank chiefs produced a hard-fought final statement acknowledging that "growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside."

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G-20 said, adding they "stood ready to take further action" if required.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hundreds protest in Vancouver against Hong Kong extradition plans

South Korea to unveil steps soon to support growth: presidential aide

Trump acting budget chief asks for delay on Huawei restrictions

UK foreign minister says EU willing to renegotiate Brexit deal

Incumbent Tokayev wins Kazakh presidential vote with 70%: exit poll

Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong to protest China extradition bill

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
5 CDL launches new bid for M&C at improved 685 pence a share

Must Read

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_Iron_100619_4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Iron ore's red-hot rally flames out

Jun 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Starhill Reit, Oxley, Boardroom, Pacific Star, FSL, Alpha Energy, Accrelist

Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Synagie partners WeChat vendor to help SMEs tap China's social e-commerce market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening