You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan household spending unexpectedly falls in October, casts doubt over Q4 recovery

Fri, Dec 07, 2018 - 10:20 AM

BP_JAPretail_071218_60.jpg
Japan's household spending unexpectedly fell in October and real wages slipped for a third straight month, adding to concerns about the strength of the economy as global trade frictions cloud export prospects.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending unexpectedly fell in October and real wages slipped for a third straight month, adding to concerns about the strength of the economy as global trade frictions cloud export prospects.

The data follows a Reuters survey that showed Japanese firms are becoming more pessimistic about the country's economic prospects due to the Sino-US trade war and next year's scheduled sales tax hike at home.

Household spending decreased 0.3 per cent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, confounding a median market forecast of a 1.4 per cent rise and marking the second straight month of falls.

Separate data showed real wages slipped for a third straight month in October, adding to concerns a full-fledged recovery in consumer spending is still some way off.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Conditions aren't falling in place for consumption to strengthen. Recent rises in fuel and food prices may have hurt non-essential spending," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Wages are gradually increasing but not enough to make up for the higher cost of living, so spending isn't rising much."

A pickup in consumption is crucial for the Bank of Japan to achieve its elusive 2 per cent inflation target, as weak spending has so far discouraged firms from raising prices for fear of turning away cost-sensitive households.

BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeated his resolve to maintain the central bank's massive stimulus programme, warning of heightened global economic risks.

"The economy is sustaining its momentum for achieving our 2 per cent target. But that momentum lacks strength, so we will carefully watch developments," he told Parliament on Friday.

Japan's economy shrank in the third quarter and some analysts warn any rebound in the current quarter could miss consensus expectations as trade protectionism and slowing global demand hurt business sentiment.

"Looking at October's household spending data, we're not seeing a strong rebound in services prices," said Hiroaki Mutou, chief economist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"Consumption in October-December will probably rise more than the previous quarter. But the gain will be fairly small." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan to bar Huawei, ZTE from government procurement contracts: sources

Bank of Japan voices hope no catastrophy in financial services if no-deal Brexit

Tariffs have hit confidence, to slow US economy: Federal Reserve's Williams

Trump golf club employs undocumented workers: report

IMF's Lagarde: Don't see 'elements of recession' in near term

Arrest of Huawei executive signals tougher US stand on China tech firms

Editor's Choice

BP_Print2_071218_2.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble relisting is off; assets found to be potentially inflated

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investment Outlook 2019

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
2 Stamford Tyres Q2 FY19 net profit sinks 98.8% on higher costs
3 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
4 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
5 KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

Must Read

noble15 (1).jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates

BP_Print3_071218_3.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H1 2019 land sales cut by 20%

Dec 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sunrise Shares, Ellipsiz, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Raffles Education, UOL, Sunpower

BT_20181207_JAAMCHAM_3637359.jpg
Dec 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade war drives companies to review business plans: AmCham

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening