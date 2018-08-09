Japan June core machinery orders fall 8.8% m-o-m

Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.8 per cent in June from the previous month, marking the fastest decline in six months, the government said on Thursday.

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.8 per cent in June from the previous month, marking the fastest decline in six months, the government said on Thursday. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 0.3 per cent in June.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders will fall 0.3 per cent in July-September after rising 2.2 per cent in April-June.

REUTERS