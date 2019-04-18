You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan leaves economy assessment unchanged in April

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 5:09 PM

doc74z29l7e6tlimd8y97s_doc73rc0mz61kg1ewk7g6f3.jpg
Japan's government left its assessment of the economy unchanged in April, after a rare downgrade in March, saying the US-China trade war remained a threat to exports and economic growth.
AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's government left its assessment of the economy unchanged in April, after a rare downgrade in March, saying the US-China trade war remained a threat to exports and economic growth.

The Cabinet Office, which helps coordinate government policy, last month blamed the bruising trade war for the first downgrade of its overall assessment in three years.

In its latest review, the office said the economy remained in a gradual recovery, but exports and output showed signs of weakness.

The risks to Japan's economic outlook could fuel calls for the government to delay a nationwide sales tax hike scheduled for October, analysts say, and speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will take some steps to bolster economic growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government is scheduled to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October, but there are concerns this will weaken consumer spending and harm growth.

The April view that exports remained weak was unchanged from March, the office said, but there is a chance of a downgrade if economic data showed a further decline in exports.

Exports fell for a fourth straight month in March as China-bound shipments slumped again, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing concerns that weak external demand may have knocked the economy into contraction in the first quarter.

The Cabinet Office left unchanged its assessment that consumer spending is recovering, but some economists worry that consumer sentiment will take a hit if the China-US trade dispute drags on.

Japan's manufacturing sector is exposed to the trade war because it sends electronic parts and capital goods to China, where they are used to make finished products destined for the United States.

Japan's trade talks with the United States pose another risk, the office said, though Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi offered some hope on Tuesday for a good result "at an early stage."

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed last September to start trade talks in an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are underway. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US labour market remains tight, economy continues to grow - Fed Beige Book

Euro zone businesses started second quarter with tepid growth: PMI

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

China to lure more foreign investment in bonds, stocks

Buildings shake in Taipei, schools evacuated as 6.1 magnitude quake hits east Taiwan

Release of long-awaited Mueller report on Russia a watershed moment for Trump

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Mapletree Logistics Trust to 'hold'

Apr 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Keppel Corp, Soilbuild Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, PEC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening