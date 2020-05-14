Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

Get our introductory offer at only
[TOKYO] Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted a state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus for the majority of the country but kept it in place for top cities Tokyo and Osaka.
After fears the virus could explode in Japan, new infections have come down sharply, enabling the...
