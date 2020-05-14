You are here

Japan lifts virus emergency for most regions

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 6:48 PM

With new cases still emerging daily in Tokyo, Osaka and the northern island of Hokkaido, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters in a televised news conference that the state of emergency would be kept in place for those regions.
PHOTO; REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's prime minister on Thursday lifted a state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus for the majority of the country but kept it in place for top cities Tokyo and Osaka.

After fears the virus could explode in Japan, new infections have come down sharply, enabling the...

