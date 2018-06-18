Japan May exports rise 8.1% year on year: MOF

Japan's exports rose 8.1 per cent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, suggesting a pick-up in global demand.

The rise was more than the 7.5 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 7.8 per cent year-on-year rise in April. Imports rose 14.0 per cent in the year to May, versus the median estimate for an 8.2 per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 578.3 billion yen (S$7.07 billion), versus the median estimate for a 235.0 billion yen deficit.

REUTERS