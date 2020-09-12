You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan moves to relax virus restrictions for events from Sept 19

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 10:18 AM

nz_jpstadium_120957.jpg
Japan is preparing to relax restrictions on attendance numbers for events including professional sports games, according to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is preparing to relax restrictions on attendance numbers for events including professional sports games, according to Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

For professional baseball games and soccer matches, the government is considering eliminating the current restriction of no more than 5,000 attendees and replacing it with an up to 50 per cent capacity rule, the Yomiuri reported on Saturday.

The government is also considering adding Tokyo to a national tourism campaign from Oct 1 to promote travel, Mr Nishimura said late Friday. Tokyo had been excluded from the initiative that offers discounts on travel after the capital saw a spike in coronavirus infections during the summer, but cases have since fallen.

The moves are the latest by Japan to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19, as the recent wave of infections subsides and the government seeks to further open the economy.

Tokyo on Thursday lowered its virus alert one notch from what had been the highest level. The city on Sept 15 plans to end restrictions on operating hours for bars and restaurants, allowing them to stay open longer.

SEE ALSO

Singapore, Japan to launch green lane on Sept 18 for essential travel

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Japan is also moving toward a gradual opening of its borders, with the government announcing on Friday that Singapore and Japan will begin a reciprocal green lane for business and official travel on Sept 18.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Brazil extends tariff-free ethanol imports, opens trade talks with US

Argentina debt deal opens door for US$13b provincial revamp

'Everything is gone': Wildfires torch hundreds of homes in US West

Malaysia looking to reopen border with Singapore in January 2021

It's still early days for rescue efforts aimed at mid-career job seekers

Skills, mindsets are barriers to re-hiring older workers

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 12, 2020 10:22 AM
Life & Culture

'She's ready': Azarenka's coach confident ahead of US Open final

[NEW YORK] Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in her first Grand Slam final in seven...

Sep 12, 2020 09:02 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil extends tariff-free ethanol imports, opens trade talks with US

[BRASILIA/SAO PAULO] Brazil's government will extend a tariff-free ethanol import programme with the United States...

Sep 12, 2020 08:40 AM
Government & Economy

Argentina debt deal opens door for US$13b provincial revamp

[BUENOS AIRES] Argentina's provinces from Buenos Aires to wine region Mendoza are readying to revamp a combined US$...

Sep 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

'Everything is gone': Wildfires torch hundreds of homes in US West

[MOLALLA, Oregon] Around half a million people in Oregon were under evacuation alerts on Friday, with residents of...

Sep 12, 2020 07:37 AM
Technology

Apple loosens App Store rules a bit after developer backlash

[LOS ANGELES] Apple adjusted its App Store review guidelines to loosen restrictions on iPhone and iPad games that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.