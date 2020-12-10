You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 5:09 PM

file7djzzun565t1jpawyl95.jpg
Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the "extraordinary task" of protecting people from the virus, as the capital Tokyo reported a record number of new cases.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the "extraordinary task" of protecting people from the virus, as the capital Tokyo reported a record number of new cases.

Japan, with a population of 126 million, has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK GDP growth slows to six-month low as Covid hit hospitality

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Japan to sell over 110t yen of new bonds as pandemic costs balloon: sources

Indonesia to slow down pace of tobacco tax hike due to pandemic

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 05:17 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore awarded enhanced 'Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank' privileges, paving the way for digital-only bank

STANDARD Chartered Singapore was awarded enhanced "Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank" (SRFB) privileges by the...

Dec 10, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

Pfizer says some vaccine documents accessed in EMA hack

[NEW YORK] Pfizer said some documents it had submitted to Europe's top drug regulator regarding its Covid-19 vaccine...

Dec 10, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Equities advance at open

[LONDON] European stock markets opened Thursday with tentative gains as investors fretted over politicians'...

Dec 10, 2020 04:33 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed in the red Thursday following losses on Wall Street as investors fret over...

Dec 10, 2020 04:26 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica said to be reconsidering GrandVision deal

[PARIS] EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, is reconsidering its agreed 7.3 billion-euro (S$11.8...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Broker's take: Nanofilm's tech will create opportunities in new markets, says UOBKH

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for