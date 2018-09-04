You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan PM Abe says will raise sales tax "by all means": Nikkei

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 9:24 AM

BP_Shinzo Abe_040918_41.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to proceed with next year's scheduled sales tax hike "by all means" and take steps to ease an expected hit to consumption from the higher levy, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to proceed with next year's scheduled sales tax hike "by all means" and take steps to ease an expected hit to consumption from the higher levy, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Mr Abe said his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won last year's lower house election with a pledge to use proceeds from the sales tax increase to make Japan's social welfare system more sustainable.

"We must accomplish this by all means," Mr Abe said in an interview with the economic daily, referring to his plan to raise the tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October next year.

Mr Abe twice postponed the tax hike after an increase to 8 per cent from 5 per cent in 2014 tipped Japan into recession.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Some analysts warn next year's scheduled tax hike could hurt already fragile private consumption, at a time that a construction boom leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games may peter out.

Mr Abe said the impact of the tax hike to 10 per cent will be smaller than that of the increase to 8 per cent. He also said the government will take measures to moderate an expected downturn in consumption after the hike.

Commenting on whether the government could declare an end to deflation even before inflation hits the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target, Abe said the key to the decision would be job growth.

"Japan may not have achieved the (BOJ's) inflation target, but what we are really focused on is employment," he said.

Japan's economy is on track to mark its longest postwar expansionary period thanks to robust exports and capital expenditure. The jobless rate has also slid to record-low levels that analysts say are near full employment.

But inflation remains distant from the BOJ's price target as companies remain wary of raising prices for fear of scaring away cost-sensitive consumers. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Argentina unveils 'emergency' austerity measures, grain export taxes

Warring Thai political parties open to cooperating against junta

Wealth managers getting ‘crazy’ pay hikes to defect in Asia

Storm Gordon to hit US Gulf Coast as a hurricane

Trump assails Sessions for pursuing two Republicans' cases

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

Sep 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRnetGroup, Cache Logistics Trust, China Everbright, OUELH

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening