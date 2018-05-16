You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Q1 GDP contracts annualised 0.6%: government

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 8:08 AM

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank at an annualised rate of 0.6 per cent in January-March, contracting for the first time in nine quarters, as private consumption and capital expenditure slowed, government data showed on Wednesday.

That marked the end of the longest sequence of growth since a 12-quarter run between April-June 1986 and January-March 1989 during the asset-inflated bubble economy.

The preliminary reading for first-quarter gross domestic product compared with a median estimate of a 0.2 per cent annualised contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a downwardly revised 0.6 per cent annualised rate of expansion in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP shrank 0.2 per cent, versus the median estimate for a GDP to remain unchanged.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Number of EU workers in UK falls for first time since 2010, employers concerned

US moving ahead with North Korea summit preparation: State Department

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

BOJ's Kuroda shifts into lower gear on stimulus policy

Malaysian regulator denies pressuring AirAsia to cancel flights

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

BT_20180516_JAONG166TGW_3437633.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung

327596804_0-13.jpg
May 16, 2018
Government & Economy

China's April output grows; investment, domestic demand soften

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening