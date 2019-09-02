Japan Q2 corporate capex rises 1.9% y-o-y: MOF

[TOKYO] Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in April-June by 1.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Sept 9.

A preliminary reading out last month showed Japan's economy expanded by a much-faster-than-expected 1.8 per cent in April-June as solid household and business spending offset a blow to exports from trade friction and weak external demand.

