You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan Q2 corporate capex rises 1.9% y-o-y: MOF

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 8:23 AM

[TOKYO] Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in April-June by 1.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Sept 9.

A preliminary reading out last month showed Japan's economy expanded by a much-faster-than-expected 1.8 per cent in April-June as solid household and business spending offset a blow to exports from trade friction and weak external demand.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Solomon Islands eyes shift in diplomatic ties to China from Taiwan

Hong Kong demonstrators swarm airport on Sunday, disrupting transport

Mexico's president says he is delivering change as promised

Italy's PM Conte confident on finalising talks over new government by Wednesday

New ECB policymaker Holzmann says sceptical of more easing

China, US kick off new round of tariffs in trade war

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

file76dvdm3tzkx3666w57p.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

No silver bullet for the silver workforce

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly