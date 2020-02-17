You are here

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday the government was ready to take all necessary steps flexibly with an eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and tourism.
"The government had hoped Japan's economy would continue a moderate recovery. But we must be vigilant against the impact of the coronavirus on domestic and overseas economies," Mr Nishimura said in a statement after the release of October-December gross domestic product (GDP) data.

