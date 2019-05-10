You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan real wages fall most since 2015, bad omen for domestic demand

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 8:21 AM

BP_JapWages_100519_42.jpg
Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages tumbled the most in nearly four years in March, government data showed, dashing hope that household income and spending may offset external headwinds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages tumbled the most in nearly four years in March, government data showed, dashing hope that household income and spending may offset external headwinds.

Real wages fell 2.5 per cent in March year-on-year, the biggest decline since June 2015, labour ministry data showed on Friday. It followed a revised 1.0 per cent drop in February.

Monthly wage data showed nominal total cash earnings in March fell 1.9 per cent from a year earlier, following a revised 0.7 per cent annual decrease in February. It was the sharpest decline since June 2015.

A labour ministry official said the big drops from a year earlier might have been caused in part by sampling changes. Revelations earlier this year that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods that caused revisions cast doubts on wage data issued by the ministry from 2004 to 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The labour ministry said in January it used faulty polling methods in compiling monthly wage data - which covers about 33,000 firms - and had failed to accurately depict the actual strength of wage growth. The error has made it harder to gauge the trend for wages.

Regular pay, which accounts for the bulk of monthly wages, dropped an annual 0.9 per cent in March after a 0.1 per cent decline in February, the fastest drop since December 2013.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, declined 3.1 per cent in March from a year earlier, reflecting efforts to curb overtime in line with the government's campaign to limit long working hours.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China central bank adviser says US tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.3 percentage points

10m signatures urging Trump impeachment delivered to US Congress

Malaysians turn away from Mahathir after year of failed promises

Trump 'very surprised' by son's subpoena in Russia probe

North Korea's Kim ordered 'long-range strike' drill: state media

Trade talks resume, Trump says deal still 'possible', China says hopes to engage in rational talks

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening