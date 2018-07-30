You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan retail sales pick up in positive sign for spending

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 8:59 AM

BP_JapRetail_300718_58.jpg
Japan's retail sales climbed more than expected in June due to increased spending on fuel, appliances and cosmetics, in a positive sign that households are growing more confident in the economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's retail sales climbed more than expected in June due to increased spending on fuel, appliances and cosmetics, in a positive sign that households are growing more confident in the economy.

The 1.8-per cent annual increase in retail sales in June was more than the median estimate for a 1.6-per cent annual gain and follows a 0.6-per cent annual increase in May. The results for June showed retail sales have risen for eight consecutive months.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, retail sales also gained 1.5 per cent in June versus a 1.7-per cent decline in the previous month, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday.

Japan's economy is expected to bounce back in April-June from the first-quarter contraction that ended the longest growth run since the 1980s bubble economy. However, the gain in retail sales is unlikely to provide much comfort for the Bank of Japan, which is struggling with low inflation and the side effects of its radical monetary easing programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Consumer spending is improving gradually, because the labour market is tight and people are getting their summer bonus payments," said Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "I'm still worried about spending because there are many part-time workers. Prices are not rising, so the BOJ will try to change its message about policy."

The jobless rate is at a 25-year low of 2.2 per cent, which many economists say should support consumer spending by putting upward pressure on wages.

There are risks that consumer sentiment could weaken if Japan becomes ensnared in a row with the United States over trade policy. Washington is engaged in a heated dispute with China over its trade surplus, and there are worries US President Donald Trump's administration could ask Japan to take concrete steps to lower its trade surplus as well.

The BOJ is likely to lower its inflation forecasts at a meeting ending on Tuesday and could tweak its massive stimulus programme to make its monetary policy more sustainable.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Beijing to shut 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020: state media

UK's chief diplomat begins Brexit bargaining tour

Cambodia ruling party claims 'huge victory' in vote decried as 'sham'

Charles Koch says Trump tariffs could trigger US recession

New York Times publisher tells Trump anti-press attacks 'dangerous and harmful'

Chinese consortium to build fourth Panama Canal bridge

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
4 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
5 China 'waterfall' skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Jul 30, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: iFast Corp, Chasen Holdings, Silkroad Nickel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening