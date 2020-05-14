You are here

Japan says Gilead's Covid-19 treatment remdesivir now in use in hospitals

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 4:28 PM

Japan has begun treating severely ill Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences' Covid-19 remdesivir drug, a health ministry official said, just days after giving the drug emergency approval as it seeks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan has begun treating severely ill Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences' Covid-19 remdesivir drug, a health ministry official said, just days after giving the drug emergency approval as it seeks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Ministry official Yasuyuki Sahara said in an...

