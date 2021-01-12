You are here

Japan says working to isolate, analyse new virus variant

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 4:35 PM

Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday.

Japan announced the detection of the new variant on Sunday, but officials have been at pains to emphasise there is no...

