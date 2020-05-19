Japan suffers first recession since 2015; expects worse to come

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Tokyo
JAPAN dived into its first recession since 2015, according to official data released on Monday, with the world's third-largest economy shrinking by 0.9 per cent in the first quarter as it wrestles with the fallout from the novel coronavirus.
The drop in gross domestic product...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes