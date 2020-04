The Japanese government wants cash payouts to be delivered in May to people suffering from the economic impact of the new coronavirus, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Mr Nishimura also said the government would do its best to help small and mid-sized companies stay in business.

REUTERS