You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan third-quarter GDP growth revised up

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 8:36 AM

WH_japan_021304.jpg
Japan's growth in the July-September quarter was greater than initially estimated, thanks to strong pre-tax hike consumption and corporate investment, government data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan's growth in the July-September quarter was greater than initially estimated, thanks to strong pre-tax hike consumption and corporate investment, government data showed on Monday.

The economy expanded 0.4 per cent in the third quarter to September, better than the 0.1 per cent growth recorded in preliminary data released last month, the latest Cabinet Office data showed.

The revision beat the market consensus of 0.2 per cent growth, and came after 0.5 per cent growth seen in the previous period.

Corporate investment and household consumption were stronger than initially thought, helping the world's third biggest economy to keep growing despite a drop in exports amid ongoing global trade tensions, the government said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts had pointed out that consumers rushed to make purchases before a controversial consumption tax hike from eight percent to 10 per cent on October 1.

SEE ALSO

South-east Asia's economic growth 'to stay at 4.5% next year'

Japan's household spending surged 9.5 per cent year-on-year in September, according to official data released last month, as consumers rushed to complete purchases of furniture and other big-ticket items ahead of the rate rise.

Some analysts expect a backlash in the fourth quarter as consumption slows after the tax hike.

AFP

Government & Economy

As Federal Reserve reiterates rate pause, forecasts likely to be blown off course

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points: BMG poll

Mexico accepts US steel demand in USMCA, with conditions

Iraq leaders laugh off new US sanctions

Jury would convict Trump 'in 3 minutes flat,' says key lawmaker

EU budget rules need rethink, says new commissioner

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 08:31 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher with eyes on key global events

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday extending rallies on Wall Street after strong jobs data, as investors...

Dec 9, 2019 07:44 AM
Banking & Finance

AvidXchange targets US$2b valuation in funding round: sources

[NEW YORK] Business payments processing firm AvidXchange Inc, whose investors include Mastercard Inc and Peter Thiel...

Dec 9, 2019 07:41 AM
Consumer

China’s third-richest man set for 18.7b yuan Evergrande windfall

[SHANGHAI] China's third-richest man is set to get a 18.7 billion yuan (S$3.67 billion) cash windfall.

Dec 9, 2019 07:10 AM
Real Estate

Singapore has a property glut that could take years to clear

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has a property glut that could take years to clear, threatening to kill a nascent price...

Dec 9, 2019 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

US banks' reluctance to lend cash may have caused repo shock: BIS

[LONDON] The unwillingness of the top four US banks to lend cash combined with a burst of demand from hedge funds...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly