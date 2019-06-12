You are here

Japan to implement flexible policy if economic risks materialise

All tools will be made available to help sustain recovery trend: roadmap
JAPAN'S government is set to raise the sales tax as planned in October, while it stands ready to take flexible macroeconomic policy steps in case risks to the economy materialise, a mid-year policy roadmap released by the government said on Tuesday.

The roadmap, which will be formally endorsed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet later this month, also said the government will make "all policy tools" available to help the world's third-largest economy sustain a recovery trend.

"We have clearly stated that we will not hesitate to react if there are risks to the economic outlook," Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

The mid-year policy guidelines underscored a balance Mr Abe's government needs to strike between achieving growth and fiscal reform, at a time when an intensifying Sino-US trade war and global slowdown threaten to derail Japan's export-led economy.

"We need to closely watch external developments including trade issues, with exports and output showing weakness despite a gradual recovery seen in Japan's economy," the guidelines said.

China's economy is slowing and some parts of Europe are showing weakness, it added.

If external risks materialised, that could cause Japan's economic recovery to falter, it noted.

On monetary policy, the draft guidelines said the government expects the Bank of Japan to promote easing in order to achieve a 2 per cent inflation target "as early as possible".  REUTERS

