You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to loosen work rules on foreigners stuck due to pandemic

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 10:59 AM

nz_workers_011267.jpg
Japan is loosening regulations on part-time work for foreigners stuck in the country due to the novel coronavirus and having trouble supporting themselves, the government said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is loosening regulations on part-time work for foreigners stuck in the country due to the novel coronavirus and having trouble supporting themselves, the government said on Tuesday.

While temporary, the measures - which take effect from Tuesday - are a liberalisation of labour curbs on foreigners in an ageing economy suffering from huge shortages of workers but where the ruling party has been reluctant to embrace a full-fledged immigration reform.

A number of foreigners in Japan, either as students or on other visa statuses, have been stuck in Japan longer than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic as a result of things such as strict quarantine rules in their home nations or a lack of plane flights, leaving some without financial support.

The new rules will allow people with 90 day short-stay permits to renew their permits and receive permission to work up to 28 hours a week, while technical trainees will be able to change their visas to a "specified activity" work permit for six months, the Justice Ministry said on its website.

People on student visas will be able to work for up to 28 hours a week even if they are no longer students.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An immigration bureau official told Reuters news of the measures would be spread on social media and their duration would "depend on the situation." About 21,000 foreigners in Japan may be eligible, NHK public broadcasting said.

Labour activists said the measures fell short.

"It's better than nothing, but these people will not be eligible for either health insurance or welfare support. If they can find jobs that's one thing, but it's really insufficient for those who can't," said Koichi Kodama, a lawyer with expertise in foreign labour issues.

"If they wanted to do it right, they should grant them permanent resident status."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Powell: 'Challenging' months until vaccine clears production, distribution hurdles

Australia government spending rises in Q3, adds to GDP

Trump's controversial coronavirus advisor resigns: report

South Korea's Nov exports rebound but miss forecasts

Biden wins in Arizona, Wisconsin certified, further cementing Trump loss

US watchdog finds flaws in key unemployment data

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore firms keen to expand international trade amid pessimistic outlook: survey

SINGAPORE firms are keen on expanding international trade compared to their global peers, despite having a more...

Dec 1, 2020 10:53 AM
Consumer

Japan bird flu outbreak spreads to farm in 4th prefecture

[TOKYO] Bird flu has been detected in a fourth Japanese prefecture, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, as a...

Dec 1, 2020 10:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

[THE HAGUE] Environmental groups will face off against Shell at a Dutch court Tuesday in a landmark bid to force the...

Dec 1, 2020 10:42 AM
Real Estate

Australia home prices heat up as super-low rates stoke demand

[SYDNEY] Australian home prices sped higher across all the major cities in November as record-low interest rates...

Dec 1, 2020 10:35 AM
Consumer

Unilever to trial four-day working week in New Zealand

[WELLINGTON] Consumer goods giant Unilever will trial a four-day working week in New Zealand to enhance worker...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

HDB to build diverse flat types, keep prices affordable in prime locations

S&P to buy IHS Markit for US$39b in year's 2nd top deal

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

A rush to create Asean travel bubble holds too much risk

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for