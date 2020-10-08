You are here

Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including Singapore next month: Yomiuri

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:56 AM

nz_japan_081020.jpg
Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries next month, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Japan is planning to remove a ban on overseas travel to China and 11 other countries next month, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 11 other countries and regions include Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia, the Yomiuri said.

The Japanese government, which currently bans travel to 159 countries and regions, will recommend that travellers refrain from unnecessary and non-urgent visits to those 12 countries, the newspaper said.

REUTERS

