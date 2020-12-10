You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to sell over 110t yen of new bonds as pandemic costs balloon: sources

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 3:02 PM

yq-yoshihide--10122021.jpg
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced a third spending package to speed up the recovery from recession, bringing the combined value of pandemic-related stimulus to US$3 trillion - two-thirds the size of Japan's gross domestic product.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan is likely to sell over 110 trillion yen (S$1.41 trillion) of new government bonds this fiscal year to fund its huge stimulus packages, sources said, as the coronavirus crisis guts tax revenues and strains already tattered finances.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday announced a third spending package to speed up the recovery from recession, bringing the combined value of pandemic-related stimulus to US$3 trillion - two-thirds the size of Japan's gross domestic product.

The additional cost from the third package will likely boost new debt issuance for the year ending in March 2021 to over 110 trillion yen from the current plan of roughly 90 trillion yen, three government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

When including refinancing bonds to roll over past debt, total issuance of Japanese government bonds (JGB) will exceed a record 270 trillion yen in the current year, the sources said.

But the government will try to minimise any increase in bonds sold to financial institutions via regular auctions from the current 212 trillion yen, mainly by tapping funds reserved from past bond issuance, they said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Even if the government were to raise the amount sold to financial institutions, it will do so mostly for short-term bills to avoid big increases in issuance of JGBs, they said.

The government will announce the revised bond issuance plan for the current fiscal year on Tuesday, when it finalised its third extra budget.

Japan's bond issuance plan for next fiscal year will be decided separately on Dec 21, the sources said.

The world's third-largest economy rebounded in July-September from its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, though many analysts expect a third wave of Covid-19 infections to keep any recovery modest.

Japan's public debt burden, at twice the size of its economy, is the biggest among advanced nations due to years of heavy stimulus and the ballooning social welfare costs of a rapidly ageing population.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia to slow down pace of tobacco tax hike due to pandemic

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

Singapore and UK sign FTA; to work towards a digital economy agreement

China imposes further duties on Australian wine

Developing Asia's projected 2020 contraction to be less severe than expected: ADB

Britain considers toughening tax rules on 'sharing economy'

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 03:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares fall on US stimulus doubts, virus worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid on Thursday after gaining 2 per cent in the previous session, as stalled US...

Dec 10, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia to slow down pace of tobacco tax hike due to pandemic

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will raise the excise tax on tobacco products by an average of 12.5 per cent in 2021, the...

Dec 10, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party has called for extended tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investment incentives...

Dec 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US...

Dec 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

[NEW YORK] Apartments in Manhattan haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Shophouses in prime districts snapped up; owners put more assets on market

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for