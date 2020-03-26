You are here

Japan to set up coronavirus headquarters, possible step to emergency declaration: media

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 10:50 AM

AB_shibuya_260320.jpg
The Japanese government was preparing to set up a special headquarters on coronavirus as early as Thursday afternoon, a step that could set the stage for declaring a state of emergency over the outbreak, Kyodo news agency reported, after the capital of Tokyo saw a sharp rise in cases this week.
PHOTO: AFP

Under a law revised earlier in March to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread threatens serious economic damage. The virus has already increased Japan's recession risk.

If a state of emergency is declared, governors in hard-hit regions would have to take steps such as asking people to stay home, closing schools and other public facilities and cancelling large events.

REUTERS

