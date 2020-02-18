You are here

Japan to start trials using HIV treatment for coronavirus: Suga

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 9:53 AM

Japan is aiming to start trials soon using an HIV treatment for the coronavirus, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.
"We're currently preparing to start clinical trials using HIV medication on the novel coronavirus," Mr Suga, the government's top spokesman, said at a daily press briefing.

He added that he could not comment on how long it would take for the new drug to be approved.

Japan now has seen over 500 coronavirus cases, with more than 450 of them from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

