You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Japan to tap budget reserves worth 549b yen to protect jobs, supply chains

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 10:33 AM

nz_jpsupermarket_161091.jpg
Japan's cabinet decided on Friday to tap emergency budget reserves worth 549 billion yen (S$7.1 billion) to support supply chains and farmers and provide job subsidies to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's cabinet decided on Friday to tap emergency budget reserves worth 549 billion yen (S$7.1 billion) to support supply chains and farmers and provide job subsidies to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said.

That leaves 7.28 trillion yen in reserves out of a total 11.5 trillion yen originally earmarked to combat the health crisis.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden, Trump squabble over coronavirus response in dueling town halls

Singapore non-oil exports rise 5.9% in September amid recovery in electronics

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

US recovery will be grinding and slow without more stimulus: Federal Reserve's Kashkari

EU leaders to decide tougher climate goal in December

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 10:39 AM
Stocks

Tokyo Stock Exchange to submit report on trade outage to regulator: Nikkei

[TOKYO] The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its parent Japan Exchange Group will submit a report to their regulator...

Oct 16, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on positive NODX figures; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Friday as the Republic's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) figures extended gains in...

Oct 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Friday with slight gains following the previous day's sharp sell-off, though...

Oct 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Australia: Miners drag shares lower; New Zealand falls before election results

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Friday as weak iron ore prices pressured heavyweight mining stocks, with...

Oct 16, 2020 09:33 AM
Government & Economy

Biden, Trump squabble over coronavirus response in dueling town halls

[MIAMI] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

September home sales up 5.6% from August; 1,329 units sold the highest in over 2 years

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for