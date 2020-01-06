Japan to tighten immigration procedures after Ghosn’s escape

Japan said it would tighten immigration procedures in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from the country after skipping bail, and ordered an investigation on how the former Nissan Motor chief disappeared.

[TOKYO] Japan said it would tighten immigration procedures in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from the country after skipping bail, and ordered an investigation on how the former Nissan Motor chief disappeared.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said authorities were "promptly" asked to find out how Ghosn left Japan without detection once she became aware of the incident. She also told the immigration agency to strengthen its departure controls to avoid similar events in the future, according to a statement Sunday.

It's the first time a Japanese official has commented since news emerged on New Year's Eve that the fallen auto titan has fled to Lebanon. Authorities are under immense pressure to find out how one of the country's most high-profile suspects in recent years escaped despite being under round-the-clock surveillance.

Prior to his escape, Ghosn leveraged his fame to draw unwanted attention to Japan's entire legal system, criticising what he described as vast freedoms for prosecutors to force bogus confessions out of suspects.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The 65-year-old multinational was arrested in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct on Nov 19, 2018, while he was chief executive officer of Renault SA and chairman of Nissan. After lengthy prison stays, Tokyo's district court let Ghosn post bail last March, overruling prosecutors' objections that he was a flight risk.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The justice minister said she believed Ghosn left Japan illegally as there were no records of him exiting the country. She vowed to take all possible steps so the nation's criminal procedures will be implemented properly.

Details of how Ghosn fled remain thin. Japanese media reported surveillance footage shows he left the house alone on the day of his disappearance but didn't return, contrasting with speculation that he was smuggled from the premises inside a large musical case brought in earlier.

Ghosn was flown to Istanbul on a private jet and then on another to the capital of Lebanon, where he has citizenship, protecting him from extradition back to Japan. The two planes that transported him were deployed illegally using falsified records that didn't mention Ghosn a passenger, the aircraft's operator said.

Inspectors at a Japanese airport didn't conduct X-ray checks on large cases before they were loaded onto the private jet that's thought to have carried Ghosn as he escaped to Turkey, NHK reported Sunday, citing people it didn't identify.

Kansai International Airport inspectors didn't examine the cases as they were too big to fit into the X-ray machine, NHK said. Airport officials don't often carry out baggage scans for private jets if requested by aircraft operators or pilots, NHK added, citing sources it didn't identify. The cases were reportedly more than 1 metre (3.3 feet) tall, the broadcaster said, adding that police now suspect that Ghosn may have hidden in one of them to fly to Turkey.

Ghosn was transferred between the two jets inside a box, a Turkish official said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

After making his escape, Ghosn released an email decrying the "injustice and political persecution" of the Japanese judicial system. He also faced charges of raiding corporate resources for personal gain. Ghosn has said the charges are false and were trumped up by Nissan executives, Japanese prosecutors and government officials who opposed his plans to more deeply integrate Nissan and Renault.

Ms Mori and Tokyo prosecutors said Ghosn's actions can't be justified and are "very regrettable". Ms Mori also revealed that Ghosn's bail was revoked and the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, issued a Red Notice upon request of the Japanese government.

Ghosn plans to give a press conference on Jan 8 in Beirut to provide his version of events. He has said his family played no role in aiding his flight, and that he alone organised his departure.

Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said Friday the former executive had possession of a French passport that was placed in a locked, transparent case, according to NHK. His lawyers held the key to the lock, but as the case was made from plastic-like material, it could have been broken by a hammer, he said.

Tokyo prosecutors seized three of Ghosn's passports that were held by his lawyers in Japan, NHK reported. One of his lawyers told NHK that they refused to submit the passports voluntarily on Saturday but did so after prosecutors obtained a warrant.

BLOOMBERG